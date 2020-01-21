Man dies at Port of Tilbury industrial unit

Image copyright Forth Ports Group Image caption Emergency services were called to the port just before 09:00 GMT

A man has died in an incident at an industrial unit at the Port of Tilbury.

Emergency services said they were called to a man with traumatic injuries just before 09:00 GMT, but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said his family and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

A port spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically died."

She added: "We are currently supporting the emergency services who remain on site.

"There are no other reported injuries."

She said they could not comment any further at this point.