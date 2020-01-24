Human remains in Middleton lead to police investigation
- 24 January 2020
A police investigation has been started following the discovery of human bones on the Essex-Suffolk border.
The find was made at about 15:00 GMT on Wednesday on land near Middleton Road, near Sudbury, in Suffolk, on the Essex side of the county border.
Essex Police said further searches and examinations would be carried out but it was believed the remains belonged to an adult male.
The death was not being treated as suspicious, the force said.