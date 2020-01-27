Southend burst water main leaves hundreds without water
Hundreds of homes in Southend were left without water for more than two hours after a water main burst.
Essex and Suffolk Water said crews had been at the site of a "large main" at the Bournes Green roundabout in Shoeburyness since about 07:25 GMT.
The company tweeted just before 09:50 to say supplies "should be back on".
It said water pressure might be lower than usual but would "build throughout the morning" and apologised for the inconvenience.
Five postcode areas - SS0, SS1, SS2, SS3 and SS9 - were affected.
A number of schools in the area have been closed and details can be found on the Essex County Council website.