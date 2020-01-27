Image copyright Essex County Council Image caption Essex and Suffolk Water said "all water supplies should be back on"

Hundreds of homes in Southend were left without water for more than two hours after a water main burst.

Essex and Suffolk Water said crews had been at the site of a "large main" at the Bournes Green roundabout in Shoeburyness since about 07:25 GMT.

The company tweeted just before 09:50 to say supplies "should be back on".

It said water pressure might be lower than usual but would "build throughout the morning" and apologised for the inconvenience.

Five postcode areas - SS0, SS1, SS2, SS3 and SS9 - were affected.

A number of schools in the area have been closed and details can be found on the Essex County Council website.