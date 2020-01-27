Image copyright Lee Brobson Image caption Lee Brobson was taken to hospital after the assault in the early hours of Sunday

A man who was beaten up on a night out said he was defending friends subjected to a "homophobic" attack for holding hands.

Lee Brobson, 30, suffered facial injuries after trying to defuse the confrontation in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the attack began with "homophobic slurs" but turned violent as the two men "were going for blood".

Essex Police confirmed it was investigating reports of an assault.

Mr Brobson and his friends were outside a fast food shop in Moulsham Street at 01:00 GMT when the confrontation flared.

He said one of his friends had greeted the group "and that was it - that was all the provocation they needed".

'Heroic'

He said he initially tried to calm the situation, before it became violent.

"I went in there completely non-confrontationally, [with] open palms. As soon as they threw a punch then it was closed fists," he said.

"They set into us. They were going for blood."

Mr Brobson said he took "quite a beating", including several punches to the face, and was later taken to hospital by police for treatment to his face and arms.

One of his friends who was threatened, Daniel Berry Birrell, described Mr Brobson as "heroic".

"I don't think he should have had to do it. I'm grateful that he was there and extremely thankful," he added.

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers' priority was to speak to the victims "to establish the full circumstances".