Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Jeremy Sparks was last seen alive in July 2007

Human remains found last week are believed to be those of a turkey farm worker who disappeared more than 12 years ago.

Bones were found near Sudbury on the Essex/Suffolk border.

Essex Police have provisionally identified the remains as those of 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who was reported missing in 2007.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

Clothes and personal items belonging to Mr Sparks were found with the remains on land off Middleton Road on the Essex side of the county border on 22 January.

Mr Sparks was reported missing by his ex-wife on 25 July 2007 after she became concerned that he had not been in contact with her or their children for three weeks.

He had been living in a flat in Middleton, south of Sudbury, at the time of his disappearance.

Image copyright Geograph/Keith Evans Image caption The remains were found at Middleton on the Essex-Suffolk border

Paying tribute to Mr Sparks after last week's discovery, his family said in a statement he was "liked and respected by everyone he met".

"Jeremy (Jem) always thought the world of us," the statement continued.

"It was distressing for all when he went missing as Jem had kept in regular contact by letters and cards with us all until that time."

The family and police renewed their appeal for information about Mr Sparks a year after he went missing, but no trace was found.

His family added: "With no information or answers we believed Jem to have passed away.

"The current situation is difficult for us all due to the discovery of his remains, but we feel that at last we are moving towards closure."

Essex Police said formal identification would be confirmed through dental records.