Car crashes into house in Grays injuring woman

  • 28 January 2020
Car crashed into house Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The driver is in hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries

A woman in her 80s was seriously injured when the car she was driving crashed into a house.

The driver smashed into a bungalow in Heath Road, Grays, at about 10:40 GMT.

Essex Police said the woman has been taken to hospital and her injuries are described as "potentially life-threatening".

The force has appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact officers.

Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Essex Police is looking to speak to anyone who saw the collision or what led to it

