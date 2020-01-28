Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The driver is in hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries

A woman in her 80s was seriously injured when the car she was driving crashed into a house.

The driver smashed into a bungalow in Heath Road, Grays, at about 10:40 GMT.

Essex Police said the woman has been taken to hospital and her injuries are described as "potentially life-threatening".

The force has appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact officers.