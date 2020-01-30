Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barrie Masters was frontman of Eddie and the Hot Rods and its only constant member

Barrie Masters, the lead singer of the band Eddie and the Hot Rods, died of "intoxication by multiple agents", an inquest heard.

He was found dead aged 63 in his bedroom at his Essex home in October, Essex Coroner's Court heard.

His band was best known for its 1977 top 10 hit, Do Anything You Wanna Do.

Formed in Canvey Island in 1975, the act was part of the pub rock scene which included Dr Feelgood and Ian Dury's Kilburn and the High Roads.

Masters, who lived in Great Wakering, near Southend, was the original singer of the band, and its only constant member.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said: "Barrie Masters died on 1 October 2019. This 63-year-old gentleman was found at home unresponsive in his bedroom."

She added a post-mortem examination had given his cause of death as "intoxication by multiple agents".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddie and the Hot Rods formed in Essex in 1975

The inquest was adjourned and a full hearing will take place on 17 July.

After his death the musical world paid tribute to Masters with the band's guitarist Richard Holgarth describing him as the "perfect frontman".

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster, who knew the performer well, described him as "one of the best lead singers of his generation" for his "great voice, stage presence and lots of energy".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eddie and Hot Rods had hits with Do Anything You Wanna Do, Teenage Depression and Quit This Town

Eddie and the Hot Rods were known for their loud, frenetic live sets and were well-known on the pub rock scene. Their music and performances were often credited with inspiring a number of fledgling punk artists emerging from the same scene.

In addition to the top ten hit, the band also had top 40 hits with Teenage Depression and Quit This Town.