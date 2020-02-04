Image copyright Other Image caption Stuart Lubbock was found dead in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool in March 2001

Detectives have offered a £20,000 reward as they relaunched an appeal for information about the death of a man in Michael Barrymore's swimming pool.

Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead at the entertainer's home in Roydon, Essex, on 31 March 2001, having suffered serious sexual injuries.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings called on the eight party guests to co-operate.

"We know not everyone at that party was responsible for what happened, but someone was," he said.

The cash reward - the first to have been offered in the investigation - has been funded by Essex Police and the charity Crimestoppers for information leading to a conviction.

Det Ch Insp Jennings, speaking at a press conference, said: "I believe that [Stuart] was raped and murdered that night. One or more of those party-goers are responsible for that serious sexual assault on Stuart Lubbock."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michael Barrymore's desire for the limelight had "helped him enormously", Stuart Lubbock's father Terry said

The new senior investigating officer said three people previously arrested, including Barrymore, had not been "completely eliminated".

Five others are being treated as witnesses, and he has begun speaking to them in recent days, he added.

Det Ch Insp Jennings admitted "mistakes" were made in 2001 after items possibly used in the attack - including a pool thermometer and a door handle - vanished from the crime scene.

But Essex Police hopes that a new Channel 4 documentary will help to find the killer 19 years on.

Image copyright RORY MULVEY/CHANNEL 4 Image caption Terry Lubbock said solving the mystery of his son's death had "consumed" him

Mr Lubbock's father, Terry, called on Barrymore to "come clean".

Speaking at the press conference, he said. "It's time now Michael. I think you know more about this than you have said and the focus will be on you.

"It's time now for you to either clear your name or put your hands up to what happened because you must know."

Image copyright CHANNEL 4 Image caption Essex Police admitted mistakes were made in securing the crime scene at Barrymore's Roydon home

In 2007 Barrymore was arrested in connection with the death but was later released without charge, and withdrew from public life.

His arrest was found to be unlawful because the arresting officer did not have reasonable grounds to suspect Barrymore, a High Court judge ruled.

In June he dropped a compensation claim against Essex Police, and was told he was entitled to only "nominal" damages.

Last year Barrymore told Piers Morgan in an interview on ITV he "couldn't be more sorry" for the death of Mr Lubbock but was "100% innocent".

Barrymore has been approached for comment.

