Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been left outside the pub

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor, 19, died and another man was injured in a stabbing outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, at 20:00 GMT on Friday.

Essex Police have said it was a "targeted attack".

The force said it was no longer looking for Ryan Filby, 20, in connection with the investigation. The two arrested men remain in custody.

Two other men, both from Chelmsford, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail while investigations continue.

The 18-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and the 21-year-old was questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the Rose and Crown on Saturday

Four other men arrested on Friday have been released without charge, police said.

An inquest in Mr Taylor's death was been opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

It heard that Mr Taylor died from stab wounds to the chest, according to a post-mortem examination.

