Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption The arrests led to £1m worth of cocaine being seize, the National Crime Agency said

Three men whose steakhouse cash and drug exchange led to £1m worth of cocaine being seized have been jailed.

Jimmy Tang, 50, and Raymond Cooper, 27, met in Leigh-on Sea, Essex, and swapped bags before driving in convoy to a Miller and Carter restaurant in 2019.

Ortjon Gjura, 32, later arrived to exchange a holdall found to contain cocaine with a bag of cash with Tang.

They were arrested at the scene and were jailed after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

At Basildon Crown Court, Tang, also known as Wai Choi Tang, of London Road, Leigh-on-Sea, was jailed for four years and eight months, Cooper, of Rochford Road, Southend, received four years imprisonment, and Gjura, of Windmill Hill, Enfield, was sentenced to six years.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Tang, Cooper and Gjura were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said on 24 August Tang met Cooper, and exchanged his orange bag for a green one and they both drove to the restaurant.

Gjura then arrived in a VW Golf and swapped a blue holdall with Tang for the green bag.

Officers found £33,000 of cash in the green bag in Gjura's car, along with 1kg (2.2lbs) of cocaine and an encrypted mobile phone, while 1kg of cocaine was found in the blue holdall Tang was carrying.

A search of Gjura's home in Barnet revealed seven 1kg blocks of cocaine, five of which were hidden in an oven that had to be dismantled to retrieve them, the NCA said.

In Tang's property in two 1kg blocks of cocaine were found, as well as £4,000 in cash and a vacuum heat sealer.

About £33,000 worth of cash was discovered in Cooper's van and a search of his saw a seizure of £3,000 cash and two mobile phones.

Matt McMillan, operations manager for the organised crime partnership, said: "This seizure of a significant amount of cocaine means it hasn't ended up on the streets, fuelling exploitation and violence."