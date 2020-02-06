Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea on 12 December

A third man has been charged after a man was stabbed to death in Essex.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff-on-Sea, died at a property in Tintern Avenue, in the town, on 12 December. A second man was taken to hospital.

Wesley Hendrickson, 31, of Ashcroft Crescent, Enfield has been charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Southend later.

Scott Heaney, 22, from Highbury in London and Brian Kincloch, 31, from Upper Holloway, were earlier also charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

They are due to appear at Basildon Crown Court next month.

A 31-year-old man from Tottenham and a 27-year-old from Enfield arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of drugs have been released on bail until March.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers were looking to find Mitchell Harris, 28, in connection with a disturbance in Tintern Avenue at about 04:25 GMT on 12 December.