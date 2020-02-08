Image caption The road markings were repainted on a spot last used for a bus stop in 2003

A council has apologised after a bus stop zone was mistakenly painted in the wrong place on a road.

Markings on Hythe Hill in Colchester needed to be redone after resurfacing works at the end of 2019.

However, the bus stop was repainted in a position last used in 2003, a spokeswoman for Essex Highways said.

"You've got a bus stop sign on the road with no bus stop and a bus stop up the road with no road markings," one passenger said.

Image caption The actual bus stop has no road markings next to it on the road

The Essex Highways spokeswoman said apologised for the "mistake" and said a team would be repainting the markings in the correct position.

"Hythe Hill was resurfaced at the end of last year on the lower section of the road and this is why the bus stop has been repainted," she said.

"The bus stop has been repainted in its old position, which was last used in 2003, when the bus stop moved to its current position."