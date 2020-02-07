Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers have been left outside the pub

A man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor died and another man was injured in an attack outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January.

Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two men, both from Chelmsford, arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until 25 February.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people, including Liam Taylor's mother Michelle, gathered outside the Rose and Crown on Saturday

The injured man, also aged 19, has been discharged from hospital after being treated for stab wounds.

Four other men arrested on the night of the killing have been released without charge, police said.

An inquest into Mr Taylor's death was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

