Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brookin Johnson was a model before two road accidents left him paralysed and in extreme pain for nearly four years

A former model who died in extreme pain after two road accidents was let down by the NHS, his mother said.

Brookin Johnson, 34, who was paralysed from the chest down, had been taken to A&E more than 100 times in two years.

His family said screws in his neck and leg were causing pain and he was denied treatment in a specialist hospital.

An NHS spokeswoman called it an "extremely complex case" and said staff had always tried to provide the "most appropriate treatment" for him.

Mr Johnson, from Chelmsford, was badly injured in a road accident in Thailand in May 2015 then another in the UK four months later.

He was left paralysed and in extreme pain after collapsing in March 2016, and was repeatedly taken to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, where he died on Tuesday, the day after he turned 34.

Image caption Mr Johnson's mother Jackie Rainbird said she felt like the NHS had given up on her son

His mother Jackie Rainbird said no one seemed to know why his life deteriorated or exactly what caused his death.

"I'm not just upset, I'm angry at the CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) for not supporting us. It's like they gave up on him," she said.

"Brookin needed specialist treatment at a specialist hospital and they denied him that.

"He was in constant pain. It was like he was being passed around and nobody wanted to take responsibility

"I don't his death to be in vain. I never want to to it happen to anyone else."

A spokeswoman for Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust and Mid Essex CCG said: "We would like to send our condolences to Mr Johnson's family.

"This is a very sad and extremely complex case. We have always endeavoured to work closely with Mr Johnson and his family to provide the most appropriate treatment and quality care."