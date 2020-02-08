Image copyright Google Image caption There had been reports of a fight near The Blacksmith's Arms shortly before the man died

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hit by a van and died.

The man died at the scene in The Street in Little Clacton, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.

The light-coloured Ford Transit van drove off and may have collided with a car at the scene, police said.

A short time later, a 41-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned.

Police said there were reports of a fight in the area, close to The Blacksmith's Arms pub, shortly before the collision took place.

The detained man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said.

A van was also recovered.

Part of The Street - the B1441 - is expected to remain closed for much of the day.