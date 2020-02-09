Little Clacton murder charge in van death inquiry
- 9 February 2020
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being hit by a van.
Dean Clark, 41, died at the scene close to the Blacksmith's Arms pub in The Street in Little Clacton, Essex, at about 23:00 GMT on Friday.
Craig Garton, 41, of Upper Branston Road, Clacton-on-Sea, was arrested a short time later and has now been charged with murder.
He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday.