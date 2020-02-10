Image copyright Your Southend Image caption The crash happened at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday

A police car on an emergency call has crashed into a Chinese restaurant.

As first reported by Your Southend, the Essex Police response vehicle hit Fortune Garden on London Road, Leigh-on-Sea, at about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said its crews reported two vehicles had collided, resulting in the police car leaving the road.

Images appear to show that airbags in the police car deployed, but the fire service said no-one was trapped.

Paramedics also attended, but no-one is thought to have been seriously hurt.

London Road was closed after the collision, but has since reopened.

Essex Police has been approached for comment.