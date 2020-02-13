Image copyright Google Image caption The bodies were found in the River Thames off Wharf Road in Grays

Police officers responding to reports of a woman's body in a river discovered a second body nearby.

Essex Police were contacted just before 07:30 GMT with reports of a body found at Wharf Road, in Grays, Essex.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, but while there officers found another body.

The force said the deaths were not believed to be linked and were not suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.