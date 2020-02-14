Image copyright Clacton Pier Image caption Concrete was being poured ahead of the installation of a new ride when the collapse occurred

Part of a seaside town's pier has collapsed into the sea during refurbishment work.

A "small section" of the deck gave way at Clacton Pier in Essex, when concrete was being poured ahead of the installation of a new rollercoaster.

The area had been closed to the public and the work was being done in "controlled conditions" when nobody was under the structure, a spokesman said.

Structural engineers are assessing the situation, the pier spokesman added.

Image copyright Clacton Pier Image caption The section - on a far corner of the pier - collapsed into the sea below

Pier director Billy Ball said: "Site personnel were carefully monitoring the pouring of the concrete when the collapse happened, and everyone was evacuated from that particular area which is now fenced off.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure the pier remains safe and serviceable, we go to extensive lengths to analyse and calculate the integrity of the existing structure before constructing any new attractions."

The affected area had been set aside for the new Looping Star ride, which is due to be opened ahead of the summer season.

The pier first opened in 1871.