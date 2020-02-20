Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Grace Millane, a University of Lincoln graduate, was murdered while travelling in New Zealand

The mother of a woman murdered in New Zealand has told her killer she thinks about "the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hand".

A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been jailed for life for strangling Grace Millane while on a Tinder date in December 2018.

Her mother Gillian Millane told the killer "she died terrified and alone in your room".

The man was sentenced at Auckland High Court to a minimum of 17 years in jail.

Mrs Millane, speaking to the court via a video-link and next to a picture of her daughter, told the man she had wanted to take her own life because of the pain he had caused her.

She said: "Grace wasn't just my daughter. She was my friend. My very best friend.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that you have taken my daughter's future and robbed us of so many memories that we were going to create.

"The tears I shed are never-ending at the thought of never having the chance to kiss my Grace goodbye."

Her daughter's murderer held his head in his hands as he listened to the impact his "barbaric actions" have had on his victim's family.

Image copyright Millane Family Image caption Ms Millane was last seen alive on the eve of her 22nd birthday

Sentencing the man, Justice Simon Moore described the murderer's actions after the killing, including searching for pornography, as "conduct that underscores a lack of empathy and sense of self-entitlement and objectification".

But he also stated the defence should not have been criticised on social media for pursuing a defence that Ms Millane had died during a consensual sex act as, even though the jury found this was not the case, this was the defendant's right.

Ms Millane, from Wickford in Essex, met her killer on the dating app while travelling in Auckland.

The pair spent the evening drinking before returning to the man's room in the CityLife hotel in central Auckland where he killed her.

He then disposed of her body by burying it in a suitcase in the Waitākere Ranges, a mountainous area outside the city.

He was found guilty of murder last year.

