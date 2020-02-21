Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The Rayleigh Weir junction was closed for almost five hours after the crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry.

The crash happened on the A127 at the Rayleigh Weir, Essex, at about 14:20 GMT.

Essex Police said emergency services attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.

A section of the A127 and the Rayleigh Weir were closed for almost five hours. Officers have appealed for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.