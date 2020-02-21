Rayleigh Weir: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry
21 February 2020
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry.
The crash happened on the A127 at the Rayleigh Weir, Essex, at about 14:20 GMT.
Essex Police said emergency services attended but the pedestrian died at the scene.
A section of the A127 and the Rayleigh Weir were closed for almost five hours. Officers have appealed for witnesses and for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.