Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene in Courtauld Road at about 19:30 GMT on Friday

A man died when the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry.

Essex Police said officers were called to Courtauld Road in Basildon at about 19:30 GMT on Friday.

A white Kia Optima car had collided with a lorry and the driver of the Kia, a man in his 40s, died at the scene, police said.

The force has appealed for anyone with information or who has any dashcam footage of the crash or just before to contact officers.