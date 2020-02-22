Man dies in car and lorry crash in Basildon
- 22 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man died when the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a lorry.
Essex Police said officers were called to Courtauld Road in Basildon at about 19:30 GMT on Friday.
A white Kia Optima car had collided with a lorry and the driver of the Kia, a man in his 40s, died at the scene, police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or who has any dashcam footage of the crash or just before to contact officers.