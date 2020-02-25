Grant Byrom: Man charged with murder over 1998 stabbing
A 73-year-old man has been charged with murder more than 20 years after a man was stabbed to death.
Grant Byrom, 30, was found fatally wounded in Forest Road, Colchester, on 26 December 1998 and later died in hospital.
Michael Donnelly, 73, of Bromley Road, Colchester, was arrested in June and has now been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.