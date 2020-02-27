Image caption One property searched was in Navestock near Brentwood

About 400 police officers have taken part in raids as part of an investigation into thefts of cars worth a total of up to £4m.

More than 20 properties were raided in Essex and in London at about 05:45 GMT on Thursday.

It is believed 12 arrests have been made so far, 12 stolen vehicles have been found and £90,000 has been seized.

The joint operation was carried out by Essex Police and the Met Police, along with British Transport Police.

Image caption About 400 police officers from three forces were involved in the raids

It follows an investigation into a gang suspected of stealing about 90 cars - worth a total of £3m to £4m - over the past 16 months.

The 20 properties raided included some in the Chelmsford, Braintree, Southend, Basildon, and Uttlesford districts and London, mainly in the east of the capital.