A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died of a knife wound.

The victim, in his late 40s, died at a house in Clay Hill, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, on Saturday morning.

A 24-year-old man from Nuneaton and a woman, 49, from Milton Keynes were taken into custody, Thames Valley Police said.

Det Insp Jason Simpson said the death was being treated as unexplained and as an isolated incident.

"We are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we have a scene-watch in place at the property.

"Although I appreciate the concern an incident such as this will cause in the local community, but at this early stage we are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the general public."