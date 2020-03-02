Essex

Saffron Walden murder probe: Man arrested over woman's death

  • 2 March 2020
Essex Police car
Image caption Essex Police is questioning a man on suspicion of murder

A man is being questioned by detectives after being arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman.

Essex Police was called to Tyegreen in Wimbish, near Saffron Walden, Essex, at 18:30 GMT on Sunday over concerns for welfare of the woman.

Despite efforts by paramedics she was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and remains in custody. Officers are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites