Image caption The inquests have been adjourned pending a criminal investigation by the French authorities into the crash in Brittany

A father and his nine-month-old son died after a cattle transporter hit their stationary car during a family holiday in France, an inquest heard.

Baby Max Naman died at the scene of the crash in Finistere on 7 June 2017. His father, Lawrence Naman, 37, of Mile End, east London, died the next day.

An inquest at Essex Coroner's Court heard French prosecutors were investigating the driver of the lorry.

Area coroner Lincoln Brookes adjourned the inquest.

The court heard the family's Toyota Yaris had been stationary, as Mr Naman waited to turn off a B-road, when the lorry struck it from behind.

Mr Naman had been driving, his wife - who was not named in the hearing - was a front seat passenger and Max was in the back.

Max died from multiple injuries, while Mr Naman was taken to Brest Hospital and a post-mortem examination found he died of skull trauma.

The baby's mother was also seriously injured during the crash but survived.

The inquest was adjourned while they wait for the results of the French investigation.