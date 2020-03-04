Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michael Barrymore described a recent Channel 4 documentary as "vile and vicious"

Michael Barrymore has said a "wall of silence" over the death of a man at his home is because "nobody knows what happened".

Stuart Lubbock, 31, was found dead in the swimming pool at the entertainer's home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001.

Barrymore described a recent Channel 4 documentary about the death as "vile and vicious".

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain he wanted a new police force to investigate Mr Lubbock's death.

The 67-year-old said the documentary, in which Essex Police admitted "crime scene mistakes" were made during the original inquiry, had caused him "pain and agony".

The force revealed it was following up new information about the case after a renewed appeal last month and the offer of a £20,000 reward.

Image copyright Lubbock Family Image caption Stuart Lubbock had been the victim of a serious sexual assault, police said

Barrymore said he had not seen any of the other people at his house on the night Mr Lubbock died "since that day".

"The wall of silence is because they don't know [what happened]. I do believe that," he said.

"I've got nothing to hide. I've never had anything to hide. I've got every right to go out and work in the business I've worked in without being kicked in the teeth just because I'm back on the telly."

Barrymore said he was "not looking for sympathy" and said "massive support from fans and my close mates" had got him through the last 20 years.

"How many times am I supposed to be kicked? How many times am I supposed to take it?" he said.

He said he did not want to be involved in the documentary, but a Channel 4 spokeswoman said the entertainer "was given a fair opportunity to respond to significant allegations and his position was fairly reflected".

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Essex Police admitted mistakes were made in securing the crime scene at Barrymore's home

Mr Lubbock's father, Terry, said there was "no doubt my son was murdered" and said Barrymore "doesn't seem to be accepting that fact".

"I want my son's murder to stay in the public eye. Someone who was in that house knows what happened" he said.

"I beg them. Come forward, talk to the police. Tell the truth. Get this off your conscience."