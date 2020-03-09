Image copyright Matt Dent Image caption A man was found with stab wounds on Cromer Road, off York Road, to the west of the town centre

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found in the street in what police believe was a targeted stabbing.

The 26-year-old victim was found on Cromer Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at about 23:50 GMT on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy, from Southend, was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Three other people had already been arrested and questioned: a 16-year-old boy, a 44-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to hospital, but was pronounce dead on arrival.

Essex Police said officers believed the attack followed followed a fight.

A group of people was seen leaving the area in a dark Mercedes and investigators are continuing to appeal for information.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen said: "Our investigation into this attack is progressing well and we are building up a picture of the events which led up to it.

"I appreciate incidents like this can cause concern to the local community but we believe this was a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public."

The 16-year-old remains in custody, while the man and woman have been released on police bail until next month.