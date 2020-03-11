Image caption The 12 year olds became trapped in mud at Wrabness, near Harwich

Four children have been rescued after getting stuck in mud on the coast.

Three girls and a boy, all aged 12, were trapped at Wrabness, near Harwich, Essex, at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday as the tide came in, police said.

Two were freed by police officers and the others were rescued by the coastguard's helicopter by 22:05. They were taken to hospital for checks.

Police praised one of the girls for her "calm and composed" 999 call which led to them being located.

Essex Police said it received the emergency call from the girl who reported that she and her friends were lost on the beach between Copperas Wood, Wrabness and Parkeston.

Image caption Essex Police said the children were "located swiftly in spite of their isolated location"

She said she was concerned about the incoming tide.

"The girl who called us was calm and composed and this led to the children being located swiftly in spite of their isolated location," a statement said.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said three of its crews plus the specialist Urban Search and Rescue team had worked with the coastguard, Essex Police and the ambulance service as the tide came in.

The fire service has urged people to avoid "playing in or near any water at night, even if the tide is out".

"The associated dangers can happen quickly and without warning," Dovercourt fire station manager Quentin Sage said.