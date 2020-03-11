Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lee Chapman died in hospital from his injuries

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of man found lying in a street after what police believe was a targeted stabbing.

Lee Chapman, 26, was found on Cromer Street, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, at about 23:50 GMT on 6 March and died of his injuries in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court and have been remanded into custody.

They will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The 17-year-old was also charged with two charges of possession and one charge of intent to supply drugs.