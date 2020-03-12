Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Essex International Jamboree is held every four years at Boyton Cross, just outside Chelmsford

An international Scout and Guiding gathering has been cancelled over fears about coronavirus.

The 2020 Essex International Jamboree, which takes place near Chelmsford every four years, has been scrapped by organisers.

Joint jamboree chiefs Karen Packer and Paul Walker said the decision had been made with a "heavy heart".

About 9,000 participants from more than 30 countries were set to attend the event between 1 and 8 August.

The organisers said full refunds would be paid but that they could not cover any travel costs which had already been paid out.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The jamboree is the largest event of its kind in the UK

In a statement, jamboree organisers said: "In light of the unprecedented uncertainty surrounding coronavirus, a decision has been made to mitigate the financial consequences of the event being cancelled at a later stage.

"We know that this difficult decision will be a significant disappointment to the Scouts and Guides who are now unable to attend.

"The event has a budget of £1.5m and the financial risk to the charity and its trustees in the event that they had to cancel the event at a later stage is insurmountable."