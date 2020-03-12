Image copyright Family photo Image caption Abdul Kadir Abdulla died following the crash in October 2018

The death of a man who crashed his car into a road sign while fleeing from police has been ruled as misadventure.

Abdul Kadir Abdulla, 20, died in hospital after being thrown from his Nissan Micra in Brentwood, Essex, in the early hours of 17 October 2018.

The chase lasted 47 seconds after police attempted to pull over Mr Abdulla on Brook Street.

An inquest in Chelmsford heard he died from multiple injuries.

A witness told the inquest she had heard noises "like a car speeding" and then "saw a car flipping in the air, several times".

She said it sounded as if it "hit the curb", and described the vehicle after the crash as looking "like a pancake".

Forensic pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift told the court the cause of death was multiple injuries, including severe head injuries.

The inquest at Essex Coroner's Court concluded he died as a result of misadventure.