Essex

Southend stabbing: Third person charged with murder

  • 13 March 2020
Lee Chapman Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Lee Chapman died in hospital from his injuries

A woman has been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death on a street.

Sarah Wahid, 45, of Swanage Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is accused of killing Lee Chapman, 26.

He died in hospital after he was found in Cromer Street in the town at about 23:50 GMT on 6 March.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, both from Southend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have already been charged with his murder.

The 17-year-old also faces two charges of possessing Class A drugs and one charge of intent to supply drugs.

Ms Wahid is due to appear in front of magistrates in Southend later.

A 14-year-old boy, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder and a 44-year-old man, arrested in connection with the death, both from the town, have been released on bail.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Mr Chapman was found in Cromer Road

