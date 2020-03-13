Great Bentley: Two men die after van and motorbike crash
- 13 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have died after a crash between a van and a motorbike on Thursday evening.
Essex Police said it happened shortly before 23:00 GMT on Flaghill Road, Great Bentley.
Both men are believed to have been riding the bike at the time of the crash.
Officers are appealing for information about the incident and have asked anyone who saw what happened to make contact.
The road was shut while police investigated the crash but it was reopened by 09:25.