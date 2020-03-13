Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Flaghill Road in Great Bentley

Two men have died after a crash between a van and a motorbike on Thursday evening.

Essex Police said it happened shortly before 23:00 GMT on Flaghill Road, Great Bentley.

Both men are believed to have been riding the bike at the time of the crash.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident and have asked anyone who saw what happened to make contact.

The road was shut while police investigated the crash but it was reopened by 09:25.