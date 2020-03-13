Liam Taylor murder: Second man charged over Writtle pub death
A second man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.
Liam Taylor died and another man was injured in an attack outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January.
Daniel Dadan, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, has previously been charged over the killing.
Mr Dadan has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and attempted murder.
He will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court at a later date.
