Image copyright PA Media Image caption Flowers have been left outside the pub

A second man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old who was stabbed to death outside a village pub.

Liam Taylor died and another man was injured in an attack outside the Rose and Crown in Writtle, Essex, on 31 January.

Daniel Dadan, 18, of Bramble Road, Witham, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Ryan Filby, 20, of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, has previously been charged over the killing.

Mr Dadan has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and attempted murder.

He will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court at a later date.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than 50 people gathered outside the Rose and Crown for a vigil the day after the killing

