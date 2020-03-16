Image copyright Google Image caption The woman in her 90s died at Broomfield Hospital

A woman in her 90s who tested positive for coronavirus has died in hospital.

The woman died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and is the first fatality from the virus in Essex.

She had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19, the Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust confirmed on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "Her family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

It said no further information about the woman would be revealed.

A total of 35 people have died in the UK after contracting Covid-19.

Downing Street has said the government will hold daily televised press conferences to update the public on the fight against coronavirus.

The announcement of daily updates comes as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the over-70s will soon be asked to stay at home for an extended period to protect themselves.