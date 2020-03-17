Image copyright Tracy Hudson Image caption Jimmy-Dean Hudson decided to help his neighbours by delivering toilet roll

A seven-year-old boy has been delivering free toilet rolls to his elderly neighbours as panic-buying has seen some supermarket shelves emptied of household goods.

Jimmy-Dean Hudson, from Westcliff, near Southend, said he wanted to help people by spending his pocket money on the bathroom staple.

His mother Tracy Hudson said those he had helped were extremely grateful.

Jimmy said following the success he next planned to deliver milk and bread.

"He knows we have less toilet rolls around at the moment so he went to our local shop and bought 60 or 70 toilet rolls and then went out giving them to people down our road," Mrs Hudson said.

The boy and his mother said they had knocked on every door and if the household was already well stocked they moved on to the next.

"We met a few lovely elderly couples who had been panicking and said 'we can't find any anywhere', 'thank you so much'.

"And there was plenty left in the shop because we know the shopkeeper, so we checked."

Mrs Hudson said Jimmy was now planning to put together packages of supplies for paramedics at Southend Hospital.