Essex firms are helping to build ventilators in answer to the government's coronavirus call

A medical supplier has said it hopes to supply "thousands" of ventilators in a short space of time to help the NHS treat patients with Covid-19.

Meditech, based in Halstead, Essex, is working with other businesses in the county to build the life-saving devices following a government plea.

Managing director Chris Buckingham said he was delighted the company could play its part.

The government has called for firms to help make about 20,000 new ventilators.

Mr Buckingham said the firm, which manufactures equipment for the East of England Ambulance Service among others, had been in contact with the Department of Health.

"We think we can provide thousands of devices within a very short time period," he said.

Mr Buckingham said the company was working with MGE in Colchester and MDM in Braintree, which both operate in the medical industry.

Companies such as JCB and Rolls Royce had been mooted as being possible candidates to help build ventilators and would be offering staff and equipment to the cause.

But Mr Buckingham said while this would be welcome the knowledge of specialist firms in the highly-regulated industry was key.