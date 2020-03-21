Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police uncovered a haul of toilet rolls and hand wash when they stopped a van following reports of a break-in

Three men have been arrested after officers stopped a van and found a haul of stolen toilet rolls and hand wash.

Essex Police said they were called to reports that a vehicle had been driven through a building site barrier in Hatfield Peverel late on Friday.

The van was traced to the A13, where it was stopped at about 22:50 GMT at South Ockendon and the in-demand items were discovered.

The men have been held on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and burglary.

Police said the arrested men were a 28-year-old from Aveley, a 37-year-old from South Ockendon and a 41-year-old from Purfleet.

Essex Police wrote on Twitter: "Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars, however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.

"Stolen items recovered and three arrested all within an hour of it being reported. #ThatsHowWeRoll"