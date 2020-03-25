Coronavirus: Essex hospitals stop visitors amid pandemic
Three Essex hospitals have blocked visitors from seeing or accompanying patients in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Southend Hospital, Basildon University Hospital and Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford brought in restrictions to "minimise the impact" of the pandemic.
Exceptions will be made for women in labour, whose partners will be allowed, children, who will be allowed a parent, and end-of-life patients.
The measure was introduced on Tuesday.
The hospitals said they asked "for the public's help in respecting these rules".
As of Tuesday there have been 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex with eight of those in Southend.
- LIVE: India national lockdown begins
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: What are the symptoms?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: Should I self-isolate?
- STRESS: How to protect your mental health
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak