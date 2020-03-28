Image copyright @Freds_bar_pubshed Image caption Jim Sangwell has created Fred's Bar in his garden

While the pub may be out of bounds during coronavirus lockdown, one Essex man can still enjoy a lock-in at his local.

Jim Sangwell has built his own pub, Fred's Bar, in the shed in his garden - complete with bar, stools and DJ decks.

The 34-year-old, who works in the holiday industry, assembled the back-yard boozer over four years.

But despite his enviable set-up, Mr Sangwell said the pub was not as much fun without other people.

He plans to live-stream DJ sets until his friends are able to rejoin him when he says he is looking forward to a "big party".

Image copyright @Freds_bar_pubshed Image caption The pub has taken about four years to put together

"The whole point of having a shed is for the social aspect," said Mr Sangwell, of Clacton-on-Sea.

"The other night I did the Facebook pub quiz in there and I am hoping to stream some live sets."

Image copyright @Freds_bar_punshed Image caption He has been live-streaming DJ sets from the shed to friends

The 12ft x 10ft (3m x 3.7m) pub, named after the shed's original owner, has a capacity of about eight people - but Mr Sangwell admitted that was in the days before social distancing.

He said he had found the pandemic had brought people closer, with people getting in touch with friends they may not have spoken to otherwise.

"The party we have when everything reopens will be amazing," he said.

Image copyright @Freds_bar_pubshed Image caption And he promises it will reopen with an "amazing" party