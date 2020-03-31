Image copyright Google Image caption Fourteen people have died coronavirus-related deaths at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, it has been announced.

The patients were aged between 65 and 91 and each had underlying health conditions, the NHS trust said.

Their deaths were confirmed as coronavirus-related in the 24 hours to 17:00 BST on Monday.

This brings the total number who have died at the hospital, and have tested positive for Covid-19, to 14.

Lance McCarthy, chief executive of the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust, said: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients' families and loved ones at this difficult time."

Elsewhere in the East of England on Monday, three more deaths were confirmed in Colchester, one at the Hertfordshire Community Trust, four at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, three in Mid Essex, one at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and three in Northampton.

The total number of deaths in the region confirmed as related to the coronavirus pandemic had reached 90.