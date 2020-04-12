Image copyright Google Image caption The man, in his 80s, died at the scene of the crash in St John's Road, Clacton

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of cannabis after a man in his 80s died following a crash.

The man was driving a Citroen that crashed with a BMW in St John's Road, Clacton, Essex, shortly before midday on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene which was close to the junction of Jaywick Lane.

The 31-year-old woman remains in custody for questioning.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened at about 19:00 BST.

