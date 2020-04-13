Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea on 12 December

A fifth man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Essex.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff-on-Sea, died at a property in Tintern Avenue, in the town, on 12 December. A second man was injured.

Leon Wright, 31, of Highbury New Park, north London, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis.

He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford later.

Four other men have also been charged in connection with the incident.

Durald Sokoli, 27, of Ayley Croft in Enfield, north London, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of cannabis.

Scott Heaney, 22, from Highbury in London, Brian Kincloch, 31, from Upper Holloway, and Wesley Hendrickson, 31, of Ashcroft Crescent, Enfield, were also charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Tottenham arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of drugs has been released under investigation.

Essex Police said officers were still looking to find Mitchell Harris, 28, in connection with a disturbance in Tintern Avenue on 12 December.