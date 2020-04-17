Image caption Seventeen residents of Tye Green Lodge in Harlow died but only six were confirmed as having had Covid-19

Seventeen care home residents and a staff member have died, six of whom had tested positive for coronavirus.

Tye Green Lodge in Harlow, Essex, said six died in hospital but a lack of testing meant "it was not clear" if the others had Covid-19.

Quantum Care, which operates the site, called on the government to increase coronavirus testing at care homes.

It said the home had adequate staffing and "full stocks" of personal protective equipment (PPE).

'Tearing families apart'

In a statement, the company expressed its "deep sadness" at an "exceptionally difficult time".

"They are all dearly missed. Our thoughts are with their loved ones, and we are doing everything we can to support them," it said.

"Whilst we do have colleagues who are self-isolating, the home has adequate staffing, and we are fortunate to have full stocks of PPE.

"We hope that the government will deliver on its commitment to extend the amount of testing of vulnerable people in care homes as the ability to test ramps up over the next few weeks."

Paying tribute to the staff member who died, it said: "His passion for care and commitment to our residents knew no bounds, and he will be fondly remembered for the warmth and joy he brought to our home."

Harlow's Conservative MP Robert Halfon said: "This virus is tearing families apart and I pay tribute to the staff who are working at these care homes, looking after people and putting their own health at risk and that of their families.

"I strongly welcome that the government has announced testing across the board for care homes and I'll be pushing for as much testing as possible for residents and staff at Harlow's care homes."

