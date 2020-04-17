Image copyright Google Image caption Kerrin Rempan was hit by a BMW on Marine Parade on Wednesday afternoon

Police have launched a murder investigation after a motorcyclist was killed in a "targeted" crash.

Kerrin Repman, 29, died when his motorbike was hit by a BMW on Marine Parade in Harwich, Essex at 14:25 BST on Wednesday.

A pedestrian in her 70s also suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver and passenger of the BMW were seen leaving the area on foot. Mr Repman died at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "We believe that Kerrin was targeted and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this murder, including those who were driving in the area around the time and have dash-cam footage.

"We are also interested in hearing from anyone who saw two men, who we believe to have been in the BMW, leave the scene on foot following the collision."