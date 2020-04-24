'Curious' cat rescued from Waltham Abbey cavity wall by firefighters
- 24 April 2020
A cat whose "curiosity got the better of him" had to be rescued after getting himself stuck in a cavity wall.
Socks became trapped in the gap on the second floor of a block of flats in Waltham Abbey, Essex, on Thursday afternoon.
"It was clear he was not able to get himself out," Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews cut a hole in the wall and the cat was safely returned to his "grateful" owner.