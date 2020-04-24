Essex

'Curious' cat rescued from Waltham Abbey cavity wall by firefighters

  • 24 April 2020
Cat stuck in a wall Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue
Image caption Socks the cat had become too "curious", the fire service said

A cat whose "curiosity got the better of him" had to be rescued after getting himself stuck in a cavity wall.

Socks became trapped in the gap on the second floor of a block of flats in Waltham Abbey, Essex, on Thursday afternoon.

"It was clear he was not able to get himself out," Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews cut a hole in the wall and the cat was safely returned to his "grateful" owner.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites