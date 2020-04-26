Image caption Fire crews were called to Coryton power station in Essex on Saturday night

"Jet-like roaring" noises heard across parts of Essex and Kent were caused by pressure lifting a safety valve at a power station, firefighters have said.

People living near Coryton power station on the Thames Estuary, Essex, took to social media to report startling sounds and clouds of steam.

Firefighters were called at about 21:40 BST on Saturday, but said there was no fire or "cause for concern".

Essex Police said the pressure venting caused "louder than usual" noises.

Fire crews had been called after the build-up of pressure caused the safety valve to lift - "a process which is completely normal when pressure builds", Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

It said workers at the gas station in Manorway started dealing with the incident themselves about 35 minutes later and "successfully reduced the pressure", while they had remained on standby.

UPDATE: 11.10pm



This incident has been resolved.



We can confirm this incident in fact took place at Coryton Power Station and our officers and ECFRS have since left.



Once again, thank you for your support and co-operation. — Essex Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@EssexPoliceUK) April 25, 2020 Report

The fire service had initially reported that the incident had taken place at Coryton oil refinery, which closed in 2012, with the power station now on part of the old site.