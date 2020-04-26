Image caption The girl remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting three emergency workers and breaching the peace.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested after an officer was spat at in an early morning disturbance, Essex Police have said.

Two more officers reported being kicked and punched after being called to Rochdale Way, Colchester, at about 04:00 BST.

Police had been alerted to reports of shouting at the scene.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said it was "another example of utterly unacceptable behaviour".

He said: "Although incidents like these are rare, clearly every single one has a huge effect on people who are simply doing their job - keeping our county safe.

"Assaults on my officers will not be tolerated and anyone doing so will be detained, charged and put before a court."

The girl remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting three emergency workers and breaching the peace.